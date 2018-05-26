A Ranking of Neil Young Live Albums
Posted by Lopy in The Daily Loper on May 26, 2018
So a couple of weeks ago, as part of the excitement of seeing Neil Young & Crazy Horse for the first time in decades — did that really even happen? — I put together a highly controversial ranking of Neil Young’s studio albums.
And that should have been that, but no, Tim asked for a ranking of live albums, which as you’ll see is a slightly more malleable category. Obviously Time Fades Away doesn’t count, but A Treasure does, even though wouldn’t have if it had been released in 1985 instead of Old Ways. There are even a couple of things here that aren’t even officially Neil Young live albums.
- Live Rust
With Crazy Horse
Recorded: 1978
Released: 1979
- Arc-Weld
With Crazy Horse
Recorded: 1991
Released: 1991
- Live at the Fillmore East
With Crazy Horse
Recorded: 1970
Released: 2006
- A Treasure
With The International Harvesters
Recorded: 1984-1985
Released: 2011
- Year of The Horse
With Crazy Horse
Recorded: 1996
Released: 1997
- Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live
With The Santa Monica Flyers
Recorded: 1973
Released: 2018
- CSNY 1974 (Neil’s Songs Only)
With Crosby, Stills and Nash + Tim Drummond & Russ Kunkel
Recorded: 1974
Released: 2014
- Ride My Motorcycle (Bootleg)
With Steve Cropper, Booker T Jones, “Duck” Dunn & Jim Keltner
Recorded: 1993
Released: 1993
- Neil Young in Berlin (VHS & DVD)
With Ralph Molina, Nils Lofgren, Bruce Palmer & Ben Keith
Recorded: 1982
Released: 1983
- Dreamin’ Man Live ’92
Solo acoustic
Recorded: 1992
Released: 2009
- Unplugged
With Nils Lofgren, Ben Keith, Spooner Oldham & Tim Drummond
Recorded: 1993
Released: 1993
- Live at Massey Hall 1971
Solo acoustic
Recorded: 1971
Released: 2007
- Road Rock Vol. 1
With Ben Keith, Spooner Oldham, “Duck” Dunn & Jim Keltner
Recorded: 2000
Released: 2000
- Live at the Cellar Door
Solo Acoustic
Recorded: 1970
Released: 2013
- 4-Way Street (Neil’s songs only)
With Crosby, Stills & Nash + Johnny Barbata & Fuzzy Samuels
Recorded: 1970
Released: 1971
- Bluenote Cafe
With the Bluenotes
Recorded: 1987-1988
Released: 2015
- Sugar Mountain – Live at Canterbury House 1968
Solo Acoustic
Recorded: 1968
Released: 2008
- Earth
With Promise of the Real
Recorded: 2015
Released: 2016
