An Arbitrary But Definitive Ranking of All Neil Young Albums

Some ground rules here. No live albums, unless said albums were live recordings of new material, so Time Fades Away counts, but A Treasure doesn’t, even though it would have stood as his best album between Rust Never Sleeps & Freedom had he released it instead of Old Ways. No bootlegs. Sorry Chrome Dreams, but at least Chrome Dreams II counts. No collaborations with any combination of Crosby, Stills or Nash. No compilations or film soundtracks, so no Decade or Journey Through The Past. And what the hell, I’ll allow Hitchhiker, even if there was forty years between recording & release.

Rust Never Sleeps (1979) Tonight’s The Night (1975) Ragged Glory (1990) Harvest Moon (1992) Freedom (1989) On The Beach (1974) After The Gold Rush (1970) Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969) Zuma (1976) Psychedelic Pill (2012) Time Fades Away (1973) Hitchhiker (1976/2017) Mirror Ball (1995) Americana (2012) Life (1987) Harvest (1972) Broken Arrow (1996) Peace Trail (2016) Trans (1982) Sleeps With Angels (1994) Prairie Wind (2005) Living With War (2006) Re*ac*tor (1981) Fork in the Road (2009) Hawks & Doves (1980) Old Ways (1985) Comes a Time (1978) Chrome Dreams II (2007) A Letter Home (2014) American Stars ‘n’ Bars (1977) Le Noise (2010) Silver & Gold (2000) This Note’s For You (1988) Landing on Water (1986) Are You Passionate? (2002) Neil Young (1969) The Visitor (2017) Greendale (2003) The Monsanto Years (2015) Storytone (2014) Everybody’s Rockin’ (1983)