Certain Songs #1049: Luna – “Black Postcards”

I’ve always been utterly enthralled with that almost nursery rhyme chant that starts the utterly lovely “Black Postcards,” the highlight of Luna’s early 2000s output.

By that time, bassist Britta Phillips, Wareham’s eventual musical and life partner, had joined the band, replacing Justin Harewood, and you can hear her circling around the pinwheeling main riff and drum machine that opens “Black Postcards.”

But that was all in the future, because Wareham kinda sounded like he was at the end of his rope.

All the things I’m wanted for

Someone else took them

Lonely in a new shirt

Lonely watching baseball

If I had to do it all again I wouldn’t Throw it all away

Throw it all away

Want a holiday

Want a holiday

Of course, if “Black Postcards” was nothing but beautiful angst, I wouldn’t be writing about it, so after the second chorus, Wareham comes in with a spidery, searching guitar solo, and after the third chorus, a another one, this time longer, and always going in unexpected directions, as an organ — and real drums — come soaring in and make themselves known, until “Black Postcards” slows down and drifts off to sleep.

Also: check out the live version below, which goes in a completely different direction: rather than drifting off to sleep after the second guitar solo, it spins its feet like a cartoon character and takes off running into the horizon.

“Black Postcards”

“Black Postcards” performed live

