Certain Songs #1051: Lydia Loveless – “Somewhere Else”

Album: Somewhere Else

Year: 2014

One of the worst things for any creative person is to get a really great idea in the middle of the night. Because, naturally, the dilemma is whether or not to fully wake yourself up and make sure you scribble it down or sketch or record it in order not to forget it in the morning.

Such was the dilemma Lydia Loveless had when “Somewhere Else” came to her in a hotel room in Austin during SXSW. In her case, she got out of bed and made a demo, and just like that her second album had not just the title track, but the best song, to boot.

“Somewhere Else” is a slow burn of a breakup song that takes her usual mix of country and roots rock and adds a surprising extra element: Fleetwood Mac.

But it takes a while to kick in. At first, it’s just a straight beat and a quiet rhythm tonight, but about a minute or so in, the beat switches up, and lead guitarist Todd May saunters into the right channel to comment on what she’s singing.

So I apologize for my one-track mind

Well, I never meant to make you go

And put your whole life on the line

Because I love you baby and that ain’t no lie

Well, I just want to be somewhere else tonight

By this point, bassist Bill Lamb and drummer Nick German have switched up the beat so that it’s like the bass-driven rumble underscoring “Dreams” or “You Make Loving Fun” and with May also singing “ooooooooooooh” every time Lydia wishes to be somewhere else, the whole song gets louder and prettier at the same time until it rolls into its climax.

So I apologize for my one-track mind

Well, I just wanted to 8675309 ya honey

Because I love you baby and that ain’t no lie

I just want to be somewhere else tonight

I want to be somewhere else tonight

I want to be somewhere else tonight

I want to be somewhere else

That’s Loveless referencing the famous Tommy Tutone hit — as a verb, which you might not even notice at first, because you’re so wrapped in the whole world that “Somewhere Else” has ended up creating as it slides into the fade.

“Somewhere Else” performed live in 2016



