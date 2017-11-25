Certain Songs #1053: Lyle Lovett – “If I Had A Boat”
Posted by Lopy in The Daily Loper on Nov 25, 2017
If Lyle Lovett’s debut album proposed an artist who wasn’t going to be fully bound by his particular genre designation — in this case, “Country”, then the follow-up, Pontiac, doubled down on that proposition.
Of course there were straight-out country songs, but there were also folk songs, R&B songs (which he would explore more deeply on the follow-up), and whatever in the hell “If I Had a Boat” was.
Over a twinkling country blues guitar and a descending bassline, Lovett does two things that I’m a sucker for: start a song with the chorus and start a song with the word “and.”
And if I had a boat
I’d go out on the ocean
And if I had a pony
I’d ride him on my boat
And we could all together
Go out on the ocean
I said me upon my pony on my boat
And while I’d be the first to admit that this doesn’t make a whole helluva lot of sense, by the time the kick-drum / hi-hat beat comes in for the second chorus over a swirling steel guitar and strumming acoustic, you’re already lost in the eternally beautiful melody he came up with, and probably not ready for the next verse:
Now the mystery masked man was smart
He got himself a Tonto
‘Cause Tonto did the dirty work for free
But Tonto he was smarter
And one day said “Kemosabe
Kiss my ass I bought a boat
I’m going out to sea”
And that’s where we’re going to leave them: Lyle Lovett & Tonto riding their ponies on their respective boats, without a care in the world.
Official video for “If I Had a Boat”
“If I Had a Boat” performed live
