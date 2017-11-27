Certain Songs #1055: Lyle Lovett – “Church”

Album: Joshua Judges Ruth

Year: 1992

The one thing about the Catholic services that I went to before I had a choice was that they were like a well-oiled machine: we were in and out in about a hour, every single time.

So I can’t fully relate to the dilemma that Lyle Lovett describes in the weird, hilarious honky-tonk gospel song “Church,” but most certainly can appreciate it: a long-winded preacher is essentially holding his entire congregation hostage, with predictable results.

And now everyone was getting so hungry

That the old ones started feeling ill

And the weak ones started passing out

And the young ones they could not sit still

For the first part of “Church,” it’s just Lyle singing over a piano with a choir providing handclaps and a running commentary on his story. It isn’t until Lyle takes matters into his own hands, and tries to hijack the service with his own message that any drums come in, and of course that message — by himself the first time, but with the entire congregation after that — was far more concerned with the corporeal than the spiritual.

To the Lord let praises be

It’s time for dinner now let’s go eat

We’ve got some beans and some good cornbread

And I listened to what the preacher said

Now it’s to the Lord let praises be

It’s time for dinner now let’s go eat

And after that, all hell breaks loose. Or, more precisely, “all heaven,” as God provides an instant answer for their praises by sending a white dove to the church. A miracle!

And the dove flew down beside him

And a fork appeared right in his hand

And with everybody watching

The preacher ate that bird right there and then

After that, the preacher is fully on board with the food plan, joining the rest of his congregation in praising both god and food, leaving Lyle to sum it all up at the end.

And the moral of this story

Children it is plain but true

God knows if a preacher preaches long enough

Even he’ll get hungry too

And after that, they all end up having what was probably was one great meal.

“Church”

“Church” performed live

Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page