Certain Songs #1076: Magnapop – “The Crush”
Posted by Jim Connelly in Certain Songs on Dec 18, 2017
Inevitable.
That’s how I would describe the Ruthie Morris’ guitar riff that anchors the first half of “The Crush,” yet another barn-burning highlight from Magnapop’s Hot Boxing album.
It’s as simple as all hell: just a couple of chords playing back and forth, with all of the space in the world in between each one, giving drummer David McNair to play behind the beat, then kick in hard for the guitar-and-organ-drenched chorus.
I can see through the word
And it’s not written
There’s a chance and there’s a start
At the end, after a harmonics-drenched breakdown, Morris and McNair kick it up again, as Linda Hopper strains and growls against their cacophany
Take a chance to paralyze
The whole process slowly wild
Hanging on take the fun away
Take the keys and move my car
These are ideas they are not lies
Kick the dog and you will die
I can see through the word
And it’s not written
It’s the contrast between the tightly-controlled opening and the wild, ebullient ending that makes “The Crush” stand out so much to me.
“The Crush”
Every Certain Song Ever
A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.
Certain Songs Spotify playlist
(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)
Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon
Go to my Patreon page
If you’re living in the Netherlands or Belgium make sure you don’t miss their upcoming tour and hear this song played live. The tour starts on February 1, 2018. Check their Facebook page for more information.