Certain Songs #1100: Masters of Reality – “Madonna”
Posted by Jim Connelly in Certain Songs on Jan 15, 2018
Album: Sunrise on the Sufferbus
Year: 1992
Madonna
Madonna
Are you really lonely?
Don’t you believe someone can love you?
Madonna
Madonna
Do you really wanna be
A bad girl after all?
“Madonna”
Every Certain Song Ever
A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.
Certain Songs Spotify playlist
(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)
Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon
Go to my Patreon page