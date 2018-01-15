Certain Songs #1100: Masters of Reality – “Madonna”

Album: Sunrise on the Sufferbus

Year: 1992

Madonna

Are you really lonely?

Don’t you believe someone can love you?

Madonna

Do you really wanna be

A bad girl after all?

“Madonna”



