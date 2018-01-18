Certain Songs #1103: Matthew Sweet – “Winona”

Album: Girlfriend

Year: 1991

Featuring:

Robert Quine – Electric Lead Guitar

Greg Leisz – Pedal Steel Guitar

Fred Maher – Drums

The first of a small cohort of atmospheric songs I’m writing about called “Winona” — weird how that name was on the minds of Gen-X songwriters in the early 1990s — Matthew Sweet’s song is one of the few songs on Girlfriend bereft of any guitar pyrotechnics, but probably the one the most truly features the sadness that underlies the rest of the record.

Almost country-ish in its execution — though Sweet’s vocals are nowhere near that — “Winona” is dominated by Greg Leisz’s pedal steel guitar and an droning two-note acoustic guitar riff from Sweet, which fits perfectly with lyrics like:

I tried to call you

But the line was busy

Were you talking to a friend?

When I tried again much later

I didn’t want to let it ring again

Most of the songs on Girlfriend, go all out with the vocal overdubs, especially on the big choruses, which are often an overdubbed Matthew Sweet being countered or responded to by even more Matthew Sweets, but not so “Winona.” For most of the song, it’s just Sweet alone, with only a harmony overdub on the chorus.

Could you be my

Little movie star?

Could you be my long lost girl?

It’s true that

I don’t really know you

But I’m alone in the world

While the bulk of the song is dominated by the pedal steel guitar, Quine does show up at the very end as support as Sweet laments “I feel alone” a couple of times as the song fades into the sad night.

“Winona”

“Winona” performed live in 2011

Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page