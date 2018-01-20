Certain Songs #1105: Matthew Sweet – “Your Sweet Voice”
Posted by Jim Connelly in Certain Songs on Jan 20, 2018
Featuring:
Lloyd Cole – Electric Rhythm Guitar
Greg Leisz – Pedal Steel Guitar
Ric Menck – Drums
There were, of course, so many great songs on Girlfriend, it was nearly impossible to figure out which ones to write about. So at various points, I was going to write about the straight up jangle-pop of “I’ve Been Waiting,” the glorious but-mama-that’s-where-the-fun-is chorus of “Looking At The Sun,” but I didn’t wanna do the entire album, no matter how tempting it was.
Instead, I’ll conclude with the unbearably lovely “Your Sweet Voice,” which was the last song on vinyl version of Girlfriend that I never actually got, but was followed by three more songs on the CD that I wore out.
It’s basically just a mass of overdubbed Matthew Sweets pleading for one last connection to a relationship that he knows is doomed.
Speak to me with your sweet voice
And take me through another night
Speak to me with your sweet voice
And I will surely be alright
If I can close my eyes without a fear
Speak to me with your sweet voice near
About halfway through, there is a tumbling, controlled cascaded of a guitar solo that seems too planned for Richard Lloyd and the wrong tone for Robert Quine, and sure enough it’s neither of them, but rather Matthew Sweet, trusting only himself to get the sadness he wants to convey with the solo.
After that, it’s the army of overdubbed Sweets asking over and over and over again for her to speak to him with her sweet voice, but as the song ends, you realize that he’s going have to figure out how to get through another night without her.
“Your Sweet Voice”
Every Certain Song Ever
A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.
Certain Songs Spotify playlist
(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)
Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon
Go to my Patreon page