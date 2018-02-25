Certain Songs #1139: The Mighty Lemon Drops – “All The Way”

Album: Happy Head

Year: 1986

Shamelessly picking up Echo & The Bunnymen’s original neo-psychedelic sound from the the mouth of the cave where the Bunnymen abandoned it for good on Ocean Rain, Happy Head, the debut album from the even sillier-named The Mighty Lemon Drops was a bit of a salve for those of us who wondered what a less gloomy follow-up to Crocodiles might have sounded like.

So Happy Head was full of guitars that reached out and stabbed, basslines that circled back into themselves and drum rolls that stayed on the snare a bit too long and massively anthemic choruses, like the one on “All The Way:”

24 hours a day

I’ll be with you all the way

Baby don’t be afraid

Follow my footsteps all the way

Sure, it was derivative as hell, but it was also good fun, and mid-20s Jim always appreciated playing a song on the radio that featured a verse that ended with:

Time for me to turn around

Things are getting in my way

You pushed the door but the key don’t fit

Can’t take no more of this fucking shit

And naturally, in the best Bunnymen tradition, “All The Way” ended with a long instrumental break that featured all of the instruments doing the same exact things over and over and over and over and over until the fade.

“All The Way”

Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page