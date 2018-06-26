Certain Songs #1250: Neil Young – “Ambulance Blues”

Album: On The Beach

Year: 1974

Recorded at Sunset Sound, Hollywood on March 25, 1974

It’s of course, so obvious that Bob Dylan was one of Neil Young’s influences that I haven’t even bothered to mention it until now. Mostly because I hadn’t really loved Neil’s longer, impressionistic folk songs. Until now.

“Ambulance Blues” is eight minutes of quiet surrealism which somehow always surprises, despite the only instruments being Neil’s acoustic & harmonica, Ben Keith’s bass and, of course, Rusty Kershaw’s fiddle. I say, of course, because the fiddle is doing the heavy musical lifting here, weaving in and out of the song, which starts autobiographical, and then goes in a completely different direction.

Back in the old folkie days

The air was magic when we played

The riverboat was rocking in the rain

Midnight was the time for the raid

Oh, Isabella, proud Isabella

They tore you down and plowed you under

You’re only real with your make-up on

How could I see you and stay too long?

This was all real reminiscing: Neil used to play midnight shows at a place called the Riverboat, and lived on Isabella street in Toronto, which had changed significantly in the previous decade. But right after that, “Ambulance Blues” starts wandering lyrically to the point — in one of the more meta moments of a pretty self-aware career, Neil sings:

I guess I’ll call it sickness gone

It’s hard to say the meaning of this song

An ambulance can only go so fast

It’s easy to get buried in the past

When you try to make a good thing last

But of course, it doesn’t matter: because right after this section, there’s a long instrumental break which is just Neil blowing big thick notes on his harmonica while Rusty Kershaw swirls around him on the fiddle, and it absolutely aches with exquisite beauty, and leads into perhaps the most Dylanesque verse Neil ever wrote:

I saw today in the entertainment section

There’s room at the top for private detection

To Mom and Dad this just doesn’t matter

But it’s either that or pay off the kidnapper

So all you critics sit alone

You’re no better than me for what you’ve shown

With your stomach pump

and your hook and ladder dreams

We could get together for some scenes

And then finally, at the end — after another crazily lovely fiddle-and-harmonica section — apropos of absolutely nothing, he takes a shot at Richard Nixon, then in the final stages of Watergate: he would resign a little over a month after On The Beach was released.

I never knew a man could tell so many lies

He had a different story for every set of eyes

How can he remember who he’s talking to?

Because I know it ain’t me and I hope it isn’t you

Of course, it’s not just Nixon this could apply to: some have thought that he was referencing his father in this verse, and let’s just say it could also apply to our current President, as well.

In any event, the length and style of “Ambulance Blues” meant that it was another On The Beach song that didn’t have a long concert afterlife. One notable exception: the 1998 Bridge School show, where backed by post Bill-Berry R.E.M. (minus Michael Stipe), and playing banjo to boot, Neil uncorks an undeniably powerful version, like he’d been playing it forever. It’s stunning.

“Ambulance Blues”



“Ambulance Blues” performed live at the Bridge School show, 1998



