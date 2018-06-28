Certain Songs #1252: Neil Young with Crazy Horse – “C’mon Baby Let’s Go Downtown”

Album: Tonight’s The Night

Year: 1970

Recorded at the Fillmore East, New York on March 7, 1970

I almost didn’t write about this song. After all, as you know, I usually like to go chronologically, and not only was this song recorded five years before it was released on Tonight’s The Night, it has since been released in the proper context: the amazing Live at The Fillmore 1970; one of the very first of the Archives-oriented reissues.

Not to mention, Neil doesn’t even really sing lead on this, and even his co-write status is a bit dodgy.

That said: in the context of Tonight’s The Night, an album about grief and guilt over the drug-oriented deaths of Bruce Berry and Danny Whitten, sticking in a Whitten-sung song about scoring drugs has always felt like a master stroke, a weird burst of lightness in between the stark “Borrowed Tune” and the pleading “Mellow My Mind.”

Come on, baby, let’s go downtown

Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go downtown

Come on, baby, let me turn you around

Turn you, turn you, turn you around

Anchored by a repeating guitar riff, an upbeat(ish) tempo over which Whitten & Young sing in unison, the incongruous thing about “C’mon Baby Let’s Go Downtown” is how joyous it sounds. They’re clearly in the early phase of drug use, where everything is new and bright and fun, and you’re still playing peek-a-boo with addiction.

Compared to its obvious antecedent, The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man,” it’s almost obnoxiously happy. At least Lou Reed had the sense to be nervous and jumpy, especially with all of that John Cale piano and Moe Tucker forcebeat signifying that Lou’s dude has one thing on his mind: scoring heroin.

Meanwhile, the drugs that Whitten is scoring are just part of his plan.

Snake eyes, French fries and I got lots of gas

Full moon and a jumping tune

Now you don’t have to ask

Sure enough, they’ll be selling stuff

When the moon begins to rise

Pretty bad when you’re dealing with the man

And the light shines in your eyes

Right now, that seems to be the major risk: getting busted. They haven’t yet gotten to the stage where the risk of getting busted doesn’t even enter into the calculation. So that’s the big worry.

Pretty bad when you’re dealing with the man

And the light shines in your eyes

Yeah Pretty bad when you’re dealing with the man

And the light shines in your eyes

Yeah Pretty bad when you’re dealing with the man

And the light shines in your eyes

Yeah Pretty bad when you’re dealing with the man

And the light shines in your eyes

Yeah

With Neil right there on the high harmonies and the repeating riff in between each chorus, the ending of “C’mon Baby Let’s Go Downtown” almost makes you think that Whitten is worried about being busted so much that, in the end, he ain’t even going to go. But, of course, you know he is.

“C’mon Baby Let’s Go Downtown”



Crazy Horse – “Downtown”



Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page