Certain Songs #1261: Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Powderfinger”

Album: Rust Never Sleeps

Year: 1979

Recorded at McNichols Arena, Denver on October 19, 1978

It says here that “Powderfinger” is Neil Young’s greatest song, and one of the greatest songs of the 20th Century. That is, of course, a highly personal opinion, and Neil has loads of songs that are “one of the greatest songs of the 20th Century,” but to me, “Powderfinger” is both endlessly fascinating and the older I get, the sadder it seems.

As the song which starts the electric half of Rust Never Sleeps it’s a perfect transition from the all-acoustic side one, as “Powderfinger” feels like an ancient folksong, sporting both a melody and a story as old as America herself.

Look out, Mama

There’s a white boat coming up the river

With a big red beacon, and a flag

And a man on the rail

I think you’d better call John

Because it don’t look like they’re here

To deliver the mail

And it’s less than a mile away

I hope they didn’t come to stay

It’s got numbers on the side and a gun

And it’s making big waves

“Powderfinger” is a tragedy in four verses, with the first verse setting up a situation that is already out of the narrator’s control. Caught by surprise by the approaching boat, as confused to their motives as Ice-T would be later in “Midnight” when he asked “Where were these brothers from? / What made these brothers come?” but had that thought driven from his mind by the back window of Evil E’s car getting shot out.

Of course, Ice-T was an experienced gangbanger, and they weren’t nearly as overmatched as the unnamed protagonist of “Powderfinger,” who was clearly the last person who should be dealing with the men in the the white boat. But that was the problem: he was the last person.

Daddy’s gone

My brother’s out hunting in the mountains

Big John’s been drinking

Since the river took Emmy-Lou

So the Powers That Be

Left me here to do the thinkin’

And I just turned twenty-two

I was wondering what to do

And the closer they got

The more those feelings grew

Dude is fucked. In the first verse, he automatically thought about John, but by the second verse realized why that was a bad idea; his brother sure picked a terrible (or perfect) time to go hunting, and his dad is either dead or good as.

“Powderfinger” was originally recorded at that all-night acoustic session that also gave the world “Pocahontas” and “Ride My Llama,” and that acoustic version was part of the tracklisting Chrome Dreams, not to mention was also given to Ronnie Van Zant for for Lynyrd Skynyrd to record. Luckily, Chrome Dreams went unreleased, and unluckily, Ronnie Van Zant died in a plane crash, and so Neil recorded it with Crazy Horse.

And thank gods for that, because they absolutely kill it throughout. Between Billy Talbot & Ralph Molina’s “oooooohs” during the back half of the verses — and even more crucial, during the guitar solos — and Frank Sampedro harmonizing his guitar with Neil’s after each verse, Crazy Horse are totally on top of the their game throughout.

Which is more than we can say for the guy in the song, who is clearly outmatched and outgunned, and yet futilely standing his ground.

Daddy’s rifle in my hand felt reassuring

He told, “Red means run, son

Numbers add up to nothing”

But when the first shot hit the dock I saw it coming

Raised my rifle to my eye

Never stopped to wonder why

Then I saw black

And my face splashed in the sky

Neil takes guitar solos after the second and third verses of “Powderfinger.” Both are lilting and lyrical, weaving in and around Crazy Horse, complementing and commenting upon the the song, staying within its confines as opposed to to trying to break new ground with every note.

The second solo also sets up the final verse, as the newly-dead 22-year-old reflects upon his newly-dead status before fading away for good. And while we’ll never know what his momma — who presumably found his body — or his brother thought about his death, we absolutely know what he thinks about the whole situation.

Shelter me from the powder and the finger

Cover me with the thought that pulled the trigger

Think of me as one you’d never figured

Would fade away so young

With so much left undone

Remember me to my love

I know I’ll miss her

This is fucking heartbreaking. His death seems so pointless, and the dead guy singing how he’s gonna miss his girl from beyond the grave is ridiculously poignant; one last killing detail.

“Powderfinger” remains one of Neil Young’s most iconic songs; its simplicity and straightforward narrative making it ripe for covers, which we did in Sedan Delivery, along with other luminaries such as the Feelies, Drive-by Truckers and Cowboy Junkies. And it goes without saying that Neil’s been playing it ever since.

