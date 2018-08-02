Certain Songs #1282: Neil Young – “From Hank to Hendrix”

Album: Harvest Moon

Year: 1992

Recorded at Redwood Digital on September 20, 1991

As the first song cut for Harvest Moon, “From Hank To Hendrix” definitely set the tone for the sessions: laid-back and mellow, just a bunch of friends playing and singing songs together. Not so far off from Ragged Glory, absent the waves of distorted guitars.

Which I think gets at the reason I love both of these albums so much: they feel loose, unforced, with the quality of the playing, singing and (especially) the songwriting so top-notch you hardly even notice how casual it all sounds.

With Kenny Buttrey & Tim Mulligan essaying an easy-going rhythms, Spooner Oldham dishing decorative organ & Ben Keith’s steel snaking its way through the song, you might not even notice that “From Hank To Hendrix” has some pretty heavy lyrics about a relationship gone sour.

From Hank to Hendrix

I walked these streets with you

Here I am with this old guitar

Doing what I do

I always expected

That you should see me through

I never believed in much

But I believed in you

And with a harmonica flourish that is his alone — a full-mouthed trill that almost brings the song to a halt — Neil gets the same help he got on “Heart of Gold” two decades prior as James Taylor & Linda Ronstadt join in on the chorus.

Can we get it together

Can we still stand side by side

Can we make it last

Like a musical ride?

The stop-time on the word “ride” is pure genius, setting up the combo harmonica / hurdy-gurdy solo that Neil plays before going into the devastating second verse.

From Marilyn to Madonna

I always loved your smile

Now we’re headed

For the big divorce

California-style

I found myself singing

Like a long-lost friend

The same thing that makes you live

Can kill you in the end

So if “Unknown Legend” was all about falling in love, then “From Hank to Hendrix” is about what happens when that love runs out. At the time, of course, it was clearly a story song, or at the very least, Neil looking ahead 20 years and worrying about the future.

“From Hank to Hendrix”

“From Hank to Hendrix” live at Farm Aid, 1993 (w/ Willie Nelson)

“From Hank to Hendrix” MTV Unplugged, 1993

“From Hank to Hendrix” solo acoustic live at the Bridge School Benefit, 1998

“From Hank to Hendrix” live at Farm Aid, 2000

Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page