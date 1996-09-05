Certain Songs #1290: Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Barstool Blues (Santa Cruz 05-09-1996)”

Album: Year of the Horse

Year: 1997

Recorded at the Catalyst, Santa Cruz on May 9, 1996

One of the fun things about Year of the Horse, the live album that Neil Young culled from the nearly year-long tour he undertook with Crazy Horse, was that it contained not one, but two songs originally on Zuma, neither of which was “Cortez The Killer.”

One of those songs was an utterly epic take on the long-lost “Danger Bird,” and other was a great, jammy version of “Barstool Blues,” which was definitely not a blues, but felt like it was written at last call.

If I could hold on

to just one thought

For long enough to know

Why my mind is moving so fast

And the conversation is slow

Burn off all the fog

And let the sun

through to the snow

Let me see your face again

Before I have to go

On Zuma, “Barstool Blues” is anchored by a big jangly guitar hook and an almost country bassline, while Neil sings at the very top of his register, bouncing his cracked voice off against that top over and over again.

I have seen you in the movies

And in those magazines at night

I saw you on the barstool when

You held that glass so tight

And I saw you in my nightmares

But I’ll see you in my dreams

And I might live a thousand years

Before I know what that means

But twenty years later, Neil dropped the key into something easier for him to sing in a live context, downplayed the guitar hook and let Crazy Horse drive it forward. And while it might not quite have the pathos of the original version, it definitely had more drive.

Once there was a friend of mine

Who died a thousand deaths

His life was filled with parasites

And countless idle threats

He trusted in a woman

And on her he made his bets

Once there was a friend of mine

Who died a thousand deaths

In fact, it’s that drive that makes me love this version: after a reprise of the first verse, Ralph Molina switches up the beat, doubling up on his snare, and “Barstool Blues” goes into orbit for the next five minutes or so, Neil adjusting the direction with little fireblasts of guitar here and there, until they find a clear path.

Then he takes off this his guitar, shooting off shimmering electric notes against what counts as a rave-up for Crazy Horse, as they get more and more and more intense, until all four of them are bashing crashing smashing against each other in unison; Neil occasionally jotting out ahead for a quick solo, but always coming back to the fold, until finally, they just end it.

“Barstool Blues (Santa Cruz 05-09-1996)”



“Barstool Blues” from Zuma



