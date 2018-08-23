Certain Songs #1301: Neko Case – “Margaret Vs. Pauline”

Album: Fox Confessor Brings The Flood

Year: 2006

As it turns out, Neko Case’s live album, The Tigers Have Spoken was the end of the first phase of her career. When she came back in 2006 with Fox Confessor Brings The Flood, her music had changed: the new songs were simultaneously more expansive and more personal.

Expansive that her music went beyond the boundaries of alt-country, and personal in that she started going even deeper on the subjects in which she was interested.

Girl with the parking lot eyes

Margaret is the fragments of a name

Her bravery is mistaken for the thrashing in the lake

Of the make-believe monster whose picture was faked

Margaret is the fragments of a name

Her love pours like a fountain

Her love streams like a rage

Her jaw aches from wanting

And she’s sick from chlorine

But she’ll never be as clean

As the cool side of satin, Pauline

Pauline

So while I originally thought “Margaret Vs. Pauline,” the opening track of Fox Confessor Brings The Flood, was an update of Ray Davies’ immortal “Two Sisters,” it actually had its roots in a Richard Brautigan novel from 1968 called In Watermelon Sugar.

Two girls ride the blue line

Two girls walk down the same street

One left her sweater sittin’ on the train

The other lost three fingers at the cannery

Everything’s so easy for Pauline

For Pauline

For Pauline

I’ve never read Richard Brautigan, not even Trout Fishing in America, so I can’t tell you how much the central rivalry in the song tracks to the novel, though I can tell you that — according to Wikipedia — one of the main plot points of In Watermelon Sugar was that all of the tigers were killed.

And I can also tell you that with the sparse drumbeat, slowly strummed acoustic guitar, and aggressive piano playing by Band stalwart (and Miss Alans janitor) Garth Hudson, “Margaret Vs. Pauline” didn’t really have in precedent in Neko’s music.

Except of course when her bell-like voice trills out “Pauliiiiiiiiiiinnnnnnee,” which totally and utterly kills every single time.

“Margaret Vs. Pauline”



The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page