Certain Songs #1345: Nirvana – “Come As You Are”

Album: Nevermind

Year: 1991

And so while “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was the catalyst, the door-kicker-opener, I eventually got sick of it after years and years and years of ubiquity. Not so with the follow-up single, “Come As You Are.”

Spooky, dark and forboding, “Come As You Are” was actually Geffen’s expected breakout single from “Nevermind,” not “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” though I’m not sure why they thought that, as “Come as You Are” has always come across as a mood piece than a hit single. And in fact it’s the mysterious aspect of “Come As You Are,” the nagging feeling that it’s still hiding something underneath all of those layers of murk, that keeps it compelling.

Come as you are, as you were

As I want you to be

As a friend, as a friend

As an known enemy

With Cobain playing a low-down riff — famously cribbed from Killing Joke’s almost-a-Certain-Song “Eighties” — that anchors the entire song, echoed at first by both Kris Novoselic and Dave Grohl, “Come As You Are” is another example of Nirvana’s mastery of the quiet/loud/quiet formula, building and building to the pre-chorus. Unless it’s the chorus.

Take your time, hurry up

The choice is yours, don’t be late

Take a rest as a friend

As an old Memoria, memoria

Memoria, memoria

And now, let’s give it up for Dave Grohl yet again. The drum roll hook is one of the least-used things in rock, mostly because because drums aren’t a naturally melodic instrument, but his cascading snare rolls that frame Kurt’s singing of “memoriiiiia” are totally and utterly brilliant, both as an anchor and a flourish, also setting up his almost stop-time kick-off of the crunching guitars chorus. Unless it’s the bridge.

And I swear that I don’t have a gun

No I don’t have a gun

No I don’t have a gun

Like the rest of “Come as You Are,” the chorus (unless it was the bridge) is equal parts abrasive and catchy, a briar patch full of honey, as signified by Grohl’s rough harmonies on “donnnnnn’t have a gun.”

In the wake of Cobain’s suicide by shotgun, more than one person pointed out the irony of those lyrics, but that didn’t really bother me, because by then “Come As You Are” had already pretty much became my favorite song on the album, sealed by the guitar solo that followed the melody line, which sounded like a wave roiling over the ocean and set up the final minute of the song, which was all counterpoint of “memori . . . a” and his insistence that he didn’t have a gun.

While “Come As You Are” was a pretty big hit worldwide, it still wasn’t as big of a hit as “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and in fact, in terms of the Top 40, it only made it to number 32, though it was instantly huge on the radio, and remains one of the handful of Nirvana songs that still receive significant radio airplay to this day.

“Come As You Are” Official Video



“Come As You Are” live at Reading, 1992



“Come As You Are” MTV Unplugged, 1993



“Come As You Are” live in Seattle, 1993



The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page