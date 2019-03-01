Certain Songs #1468: Paul Westerberg – “The Only Lie Worth Telling”

Album: Stereo

Year: 2002

One of the ironies of Stereo — which was, as per the cover, “Recorded in Realistic Stereo” — as compared to its companion piece, Mono, was that it was a relatively sparse record which probably would have sounded just fine recorded in mono, since many of the songs were just Paul Westerberg’s guitar and vocals. Yes, there were overdubs, and even drums on a couple tracks. That said, the songs on Stereo were fully dependent on his melodies, lyrics and vocals, because Stereo didn’t bring the rock hardly at all.

Which is why it was such a triumph: while Paul had written some of the greatest ballads I’ve ever heard, I wasn’t sure I wanted to hear a whole record’s worth, but Stereo proved my fears wrong, as a song like “The Only Lie Worth Telling” stood up with his greatest tearjerkers.

It’s mostly just a strummed electric guitar and sparse bass, as Paul makes a request.

Call me when your arms are empty

That’s the only way it can be

Call me when you’re full of pretty lies

Call me when your eyes are empty

And open all night

He’s waiting for something, something that he knows isn’t going to be real, but he doesn’t necessarily care that it it’s a lie, just as long as he hears the lie he wants to hear. Perhaps even a wonderful lie, since as we’ve previously established, he still gets by on those.

You lied enough

Open wide enough

To drive a truck straight through

Only lie worth telling

Is “I’m in love with you”

Only lie worth telling

Is “I’m in love with you”

Of course it comes down down to the vocals and the melody: the way he holds out the word “liiiiiiiiiiiiieeeee” with his voice simultaneously aching and breaking over a plethora of harmony overdubs that pretty it up without sanding away the edges. It’s a great, heartbreaking chorus, and a bridge and a solo that was almost too virtuosic for its own good — but low-key enough that you might almost miss it — before heading straight back into that chorus for the last minute of the song.

