Certain Songs #1484: Pavement – “Shoot The Singer (1 Sick Verse)”

Album: Watery, Domestic EP

Year: 1992

“Slow it down, song is sacred!”

The final song on the Watery, Domestic EP was definitely a precursor to the more classic rock structures and sounds that were going to be all over the rest of their records, as well as formally introduce a previously-hitherto unheard element in their sound: R.E.M.

And so “Shoot The Singer (1 Sick Verse)” kicks off with Gary Young playing the straightest of straightforward beats, with Mark Ibold’s bass is high enough in the mix to actually be heard while Stephen Maklmus and Scott Kanneberg volleyed Buckian arpeggios at each other.

Someone took in these pants

Somebody painted over paint

Painted wood

And where he stood

No one stands

It’s been said he’s sittting now

In the charming land

I’ve seen saints

But remember

I forgot to flag them down

When they pass

Of course, as the verses progress, Malkmus does crank up his guitar to make some appropriately rude noises, as well as taking his voice up to scream out (what I think is) the chorus.

And in the morning light

You hold that ashtray tight

You can put it out

But i can’t put it out

After the second sick verse — during which Malkmus shouts: “slow it down, song is sacred!” — the song drops to just the rhythm section churning away without a care in the world, and before you realize that they didn’t even have a rhythm section just two years prior, the guitars come in slowly and carefully, you hear Malkmus start singing:

La da da da da da da

La da da da da da da

La da da da da da da

La da da da da da da

Previously, there wouldn’t have been any kind of break before he went into the last part — but now there was space and light where there had previously been none. As he continues to repeat “la da da da da da da” ever more desperately, the guitars finally get to what you expect, jagged and full of noise, and yet still hooky as shit.

At the fade there’s a caution to people like me who were getting excited as hell about all of this:

Don’t expect

Don’t expect

Don’t expect

Don’t expect

But of course, it was too late: all I could do is expect.

