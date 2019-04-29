Certain Songs #1523: Pete Townshend & Ronnie Lane – “My Baby Gives it Away”

Album: Rough Mix

Year: 1977

In late 1976, after what turned out to be The Who’s final full tour with Keith Moon (big fucking sigh), Pete Townshend was asked by fellow mod-turned-Meher Baba acolyte Ronnie Lane to produce Lane’s next album.

Ronnie Lane was a founding member and bassist for both incarnations of the Faces: the Small with Steve Marriott and the drunk with Rod Stewart, and he was also responsible for of one of the greatest songs anybody will ever write about growing older, “Ooh La La“.

So while Lane wasn’t in Townshend’s league as a songwriter, it still wasn’t a surprise when they decided to collaborate on an album of songs featuring some of their heavyweight friends, most notably Eric Clapton & Charlie Watts. It also wasn’t a surprise that the best songs were Townshend’s, like the opening fucksong “My Baby Gives It Away,” a Charlie Watts-driven rocker as full-throttled as anything on The Who By Numbers.

My baby wakes in the deep of the night

She doesn’t need it, but she says it’s all right

My baby digs him ’cause I’m rollin’ away

My baby gives it up every day

My baby gives it, she gives it away

My baby gives it up every day

My baby, she just gives it away

After all of the heavy songs on Quadrophenia & The Who By Numbers, it was no doubt to know that light-hearted Pete Townshend still existed. “She’s cheap!” He jokes, early on, more so in happiness and wonderment than in derision. Meanwhile, there is plenty of patented Pete Townshend lead guitar all over the track, as well as a terrific bridge.

You better buy yourself a new pair of shoes

And walk for a lifetime on the page you knew

You better buy yourself a ‘lectric guitar

You better play, there’s no other way to beat the blues

I beat ’em!

His yelp of “I beat ’em” is so happy and heartfelt — kinda like the “whoooo-YEAH” in “Going Mobile” — that if you didn’t know any better, you might actually think that he’s finally beaten the blues. If you didn’t know any better.

But, of course, all these years later, we know better. And yet, there’s something deceptively charming about “My Baby Gives It Away,” especially the repeated “my baby, my baby, my baby, my baby” that dominates the second half of the song. When he says he loves her, you totally and utterly believe him.

“My Baby Gives it Away”



