Certain Songs #1550: Peter Tosh – “Wanted Dread and Alive”

Album: Wanted Dread and Alive

Year: 1981

. . .

Yes, the title is slightly cheesy, and the lyrics aren’t all that original, but fuck all that, “Wanted Dread And Alive” is quite possibly my all-time favorite reggae song.

Maybe “Armagideon Time,” “Book of Rules,” “Put It On” or “Funky Kingston” could have claims to that title, but “Wanted Dread And Alive” has absolutely killed me ever since I first spun it at the pre-air KFSR in 1981.

I blame Robbie Shakespeare.

Listen to that bassline: it’s an absolute marvel, propulsive and catchy, and continually circling in on itself world without end amen. He’s easily one of the all-time greatest bassists period, and for me, his bass on “Wanted Dread and Alive” is absolutely otherworldly. To the point where I’ve listened to this song hundreds and hundreds times, at least, and I don’t hardly know any of the verses.

I’m too busy listening to that bass part, trying to get to the bottom of it, even though I already know that I never ever will, because it’s absolutely unfathomable to a mere mortal like me. Luckily, the chorus is incredibly fathomable, which is why Tosh leads with it, and returns to it over and over again.

Said I’m wanted, dread and alive

By the evil forces

Said I’m wanted, dread and alive

Nowhere to hide

They are trying to find me

With the bass darting in and out of the vocals, and exquisite backing vocals by the Tamlins, Tosh sings it with an almost haunted resignation, wrapping his voice around “wannnnn-tedddd” like he knows that the evil forces could be around any corner.

But even if they were, he is well and fully protected by that bassline, powerful and elastic, massive and eternal.

I am 100% sure that I discovered this song during that weird period in 1981-1982 when I was a DJ at KFSR, but it wasn’t yet on the air — supposedly broadcasting to the dorms (yeah, surrrrre), but definitely broadcasting to the KFSR office — a period in which I discovered a shitload of music, but outside of the hope that KFSR would actually go on the air, totally without focus, even as I honed my always raggedy DJ skills. A period, I now realize, is kind of a parallel to Certain Songs: doing this thing I love, regardless of how many people are even enjoying it.

“Wanted Dread and Alive”



