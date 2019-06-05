Certain Songs #1557: Pink Floyd – “Lucifer Sam”

Album: The Piper at The Gates of Dawn

Year: 1967

We need to talk about “Interstellar Overdrive.” As you know, one of the great running tropes of Certain Songs is that we’re very bullish on songs about SPACE. So a reasonable person might ask me: “Jim, now that you’ve gotten to the first Pink Floyd album, how come you’re not going to write about “Interstellar Overdrive?”

And that’s a very good question: after all, not only does “Interstellar Overdrive” have perhaps the greatest name of any song in rock ‘n’ roll history, it’s an acknowledged classic, which sports an opening riff for the ages.

Problem is, it’s all pretty much downhill from there, as after about a minute or so, which some might consider an extended sneak preview of what will eventually be going on in Syd Barrett’s head, but for me as always been fucking boring, especially after Nick Mason & Roger Waters abandon their duties and join the noodling.

So instead of a song about SPACE; I instead present a song that fits in with another running Certain Songs trope, albeit one which is less populated: songs about cats!

Lucifer Sam, siam cat

Always sitting by your side

Always by your side That cat’s something I can’t explain

While “Siam cat” is a bit of a cheat — why not sing “Siamese Cat,” Syd –“Lucifer Sam” is a pure banger. Anchored by an ominous descending Barrett guitar riff counterpointed a swelling Richard Wright organ part, “Lucifer Sam” sounds pretty fucking devilish from start to finish, especially in the second verse about his then girlfriend.

Jennifer Gentle, you’re a witch

You’re the left side, he’s the right side

Oh, no! That cat’s something I can’t explain

But it’s all just misdirection, and pretty fucking funny, to boot. Also: with Mason double-timing on the verses and plowing through all of the instrumental breaks while Waters does quick runs, it rocks harder than anything else on The Piper At The Gates of Dawn (though “Take Up Thy Stethoscope and Walk” comes close), while still being, you know, a song about a kitty-cat.

At night prowling, sifting sand

Hiding around on the ground

He’ll be found when you’re around That cat’s something I can’t explain

Of course, even the most domesticated, cutest kitty in the world is still a cold-blooded killer, so that’s also what they’re tapping into here. Who knew that a song called “Lucifer Sam” would have so many layers. On a record where so many of the songs were either stone cold serious or whimsical to a fault, the winking irony — and insistent guitar riff — of “Lucifer Sam” totally stood out.

