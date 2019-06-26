Certain Songs #1571: Pixies – “Where Is My Mind?”

Album: Surfer Rosa

Year: 1988

If you only know one Pixies song, this is probably the song. But then again, why would you only know one Pixies song? What’s the fun in that?

While it was never released as a single — Kim Deal’s “Gigantic” was the only song from Surfer Rosa that was singlized — “Where Is My Mind?” was the song that best showed off the big, dry sound that Steve Albini got for them, especially Dennis Lovering’s snare drum, which sounded like the Lord’s thunder with every single snare whack of the Neil Young drumbeat that drove the song.

With your feet on the air and your head on the ground

Try this trick and spin it, yeah

Your head will collapse

But there’s nothing in it

And you’ll ask yourself

The verses are sung over ghostly backing vocal hooting from Kim Deal, a simple acoustic guitar and a hypnotically roiling and tumbling guitar lead from Joey Santiago, which you could listen to a thousand times and never get to the bottom of. It was weird and compelling, and it all came crashing down ever single time they got to the chorus, where over just an acoustic guitar and that drum beat, Francis sang:

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Way out in the water

See it swimmin’

I can remember the first time I truly swam in the ocean. It was off of Kannapali Beach in Maui in 2010, and while I’d done a little bit in the cold California surf as a kid, the combination of the warm water, the alien tropical landscape, the ever-present threat of rain and the fact that I’m not necessarily the world’s greatest swimmer gave me a total and complete thrill which I had never truly experienced before. What a rush! What a place to lose myself. Almost a Spaulding Gray perfect moment. That’s kinda what Francis is on about here, though the second verse, the piss gets taken out of the whole situation.

I was swimmin’ in the Caribbean

Animals were hiding behind the rock

Except the little fish

But they told me, he swears

Tryin’ to talk to me koi koy

Because you can try to have a perfect moment, but the world always has other ideas. That’s the beauty of “Where Is My Mind?” If you have to ask, you’ll never know the answer.

Back in 1988, “Where Is My Mind?” sounded like it was beamed in from another planet; it felt like it had no earthly precursors. So, it took a couple of years for me to wrap my head around it. And, of course, a decade later, its usage in Fight Club unlocked a whole new life for the song: in the decades since that appearance, it’s become kind of a popular culture staple, especially when directors and showrunners need to invoke a sense of dread and/or unease.

