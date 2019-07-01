Certain Songs #1574: Pixies – “Monkey Gone to Heaven”

Album: Doolittle

Year: 1989

. . .

Perhaps the pixieish Pixies song that ever pixied, “Monkey Gone to Heaven” is a full-blown art rock anthem that somehow crams an insane amount of ideas into just less than three minutes, and while it’s not quite my favorite Pixies song, on just about any objective scale, it sure as shit is their greatest, encapsulating everything that made them unique and influential.

While a lot of bands prior to and after the Pixies used the same quiet LOUD quiet dynamic, very few of them would have ever thought to come up with a song like “Monkey Gone to Heaven,” which combined environmentalism and philosophy without being nearly as finger-waving as you’d expect a song that combined environmentalism and philosophy to be.

After an opening guitar/drums fanfare, it’s mostly just Kim Deal’s bass and David Lovering’s drums rumbling forward as Black Francis murmurs:

There was a guy

An under water guy who controlled the sea

Got killed by ten million pounds of sludge

From New York and New Jersey

And as the guitars — and the string section that meddling producer Gil Norton slapped on — get louder, Deal takes over the lead vocals for the chorus, with Black supplying the harmony vocals. As always, it’s a great, almost jarring contrast when her nearly-innocent voice steps in to sing.

This monkey’s gone to Heaven

This monkey’s gone to Heaven

This monkey’s gone to Heaven

This monkey’s gone to Heaven

And so it goes, through a second verse, which mentions a hole in the sky and a the cold on the ground: just to make sure that he’s covered all of the bases — sea, sky and land — before Joey Santiago’s guitar solo brings the song to a near dead stop so that Francis can sing the following as the string section screeches and twists around him.

If Man is five, if Man is five, if Man is five,

Then the Devil is six

Then the Devil is six, the Devil is six, the Devil is six

And if the Devil is six

Then God is seven, then God is seven, then God is seven

As he gets deeper into this verse, he gets more and more unhinged: his vocals on “GAAAAAWD IS SEVEN” are grotesque and twisted yet also lovely and fascinating. And of course, ripe for interpretation as well as parody.

And in fact, one of the highlights of The Replacements reissues a few years ago is a little snippet of a jokey in-studio cover of “Monkey Gone to Heaven” stuck at the end of one of the bonus tracks (their cover of Slade’s “Gudbuy t’ Jane”) , where Paul Westerberg sings:

If Satan is six, the Pixies are seven

And I can’t wait

If the Pixies are seven

Then the ‘Mats are eight

The ‘Mats are eight

This monkey’s gone to heaven

(Of course, being tacked onto the end of the reissue of Don’t Tell A Soul does cause a bit of a problem, chronologically, because Don’t Tell a Soul came out a couple of months prior to Doolittle, meaning that it was far less likely that Westerberg had even heard “Monkey Gone to Heaven” and so who really knows when– wait . . . what was that? Shut the fuck up, Jim? Yeah, OK.)

In any event, after that revelation, there really wasn’t much more than to repeat “This monkey’s gone to heaven” over and over while the guitars provided the angel wings for the monkey to finally get there at the end of the song.

“Monkey Gone to Heaven”



“Monkey Gone to Heaven” live 1989



“Monkey Gone to Heaven” live in Brixton, 1991



