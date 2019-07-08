Certain Songs #1577: Pixies – “All Over The World”

Album: Bossanova

Year: 1990

. . .

Come to think of it, it was probably a song like “All Over The World” that the Bossanova haters cited as exhibit A in their dislike of it.

For the most part, “All Over The World” is slow and steady, dominated by weird, nearly falsetto vocals from Black Francis and either a) a Francis overdub b) Kim Deal or c) David Lovering singing seemingly nonsense lyrics that always resolve back to the title.

It’s also kinda two songs stitched together. The first one opens with the aforementioned vocals singing over pretty much just bass and drums:

A pet at my side

God in the sky

Snow falling down

Freeze my body to the ground

I can’t ride

But one more time

I will ride

All over the world

And then there’s like 5 seconds of total shredding from Joey Santiago which ends just so the song can continue, alternating the weird vocals with various frequencies of loud guitar. At some point Francis murmurs “Fish all of them speak” which may or may not be a callback to “Where Is My Mind?” and later on he sings:

When one side is hot

The other side of the moon is not

It’s just like a ride

Maybe some time

They’ll make it a ride

And while someone on Genius says is a another callback to an earlier Pixies song “Brick is Red,” but has always reminded me of either Pink Floyd or that McDonalds DLT burger where the hot side stayed hot and the cool side stayed cool.

At some point the first part of the song ends, and over crawling lead guitar from Santiago you hear muttering voices over a loudspeaker, but not quite loud enough to make out over all of the guitar, until suddenly it is loud enough and then:

Time is an arrangement

Time is an arranger

I am a derangement

Which leads to the weird vocals — but over this entirely different song — getting incredibly philosophical.

All my thoughts

All I am are my thoughts

All my thoughts

I am all what I’m taught

Before the loudspeaker voice comes back and announces “Better call a raaaaan-ger” but gets overwhelmed by the weird vocals and of course the guitars.

Given that it never ever loses its slow, languid tempo throughout all of this, “All Over The World” is both a deeply weird and incredibly catchy song, and I know that I’m not even close to doing it justice.

