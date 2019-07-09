Certain Songs #1578: Pixies – “The Happening”

Album: Bossanova

Year: 1990

. . .

As some of you know, perhaps our favorite category here at Certain Songs are songs about SPACE!!

And while — technically — the happening described in “The Happening” happens on Earth, it is about spacepeople, so close enough for me!

One of my favorite drives is along Highway 15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, because the Mojave Desert is huge, weird and ever-changing. And while over the years some of the weirdness has been lost — good-bye Rock-a-Hula Water Park; hello outlet malls in Barstow — there’s still plenty of strangeness about it.

And, of course, aliens!!

Said aliens are the stars of a song that evokes that strangeness: the slow burn of “The Happening,” a story in three parts. The first part is Black Francis reminding us about the infamous Area 51, which as always been at the center of alien conspiracy theories. Or alien conspiracy facts, as the case might be.

They got a ranch they call

Number Fifty-One

They got a ranch they call

Number Fifty-One

You can’t see it at all

‘Less your flying by

Just sitting there square

Baking in the sun

At this point Kim Deal chimes in on the chorus, along with Francis holding a ghostly falsetto.

Beneath the skyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Skyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Skyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Skyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

All of this leads to the second part of the story, the actual happening itself; the actual reason I go to Vegas every year in the first place. Just hoping to see this.

They’re going to put it down

Right on the strip

They’re going to put it down

On the Vegas strip

They’re going to put it down

And step outside

Into the lights

Right out to that ship

And because these are the good kind of aliens — the ones who hide their scout ships in weird-looking rock type things — they don’t even want to be taken to our leader. Which of course would be a good thing these days anyway.

Saying hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

And as Joey Santiago starts bending notes around the chorus, Kim Deal keeps it going as Francis takes us to the third part of the story: his reaction to the happening. Which of course, is “wow, I gotta see this.” Luckily, he just happened to be near the great Salt Lake, and immediately headed south to check it out.

But, naturally, he wasn’t the only one: soon there’s such a traffic jam that he just heads into the desert, driving through the sand and the mud, listening to the aliens being interviewed on the radio — a sly reference to Dickie Goodman’s original break-in record “The Flying Saucer” — and getting ever more excited. Which is where we leave him.

I’m almost there to Vegas where they’re putting on a show

They’ve come so far, I’ve lived this long at least

I must just go and say helloooooooooooooooooo

I know it’s kind of reductive to call “The Happening” a deeply weird song: it’s a Pixies song, of course it’s deeply weird. And, at first, it was kind of off-putting to me, but because Bossanova was quite literally the only thing that was making me happy in the spring of 1991, which was a deeply weird time in my life. Which is probably why Bossanova resonated with me so much at the time: it was the exact combination of catchy and strange — and of course, rocked the fuck out — that I needed at that moment of my life.

Say helloooooooooo.

“The Happening”



“The Happening” live in Brixton, 1991



The Certain Songs Database

A filterable, searchable & sortable somewhat up to date database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page