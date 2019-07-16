Certain Songs #1584: PJ Harvey – “Written on the Forehead”

Album: Let England Shake

Year: 2011

. . .

Coming over a decade after the last PJ Harvey album I loved, 2011’s Let England Shake was exactly the reason that I always pay attention to what she’s doing, even if I’m not vibing it at the time.

Full of stolen melodies, weird beats, crazy samples and lyrical recontextualizations — the “Summertime Blues” bit in “The Words that Maketh Murder” is fucking genius — “Let England Shake” one of the strangest and most surreal protest albums ever released. Right up there with Sandinista! in terms of weirdness, except that, unlike St. Joe Strummer, it doesn’t feel like Harvey is trying to change the world with every single note.

And in fact, on “Written on the Forehead,” she comes up with an apocalypse song that is incredibly lovely while also unflinching in its look at the effect of war on people’s lives:

People throwing dinars at the bellydancers

In a sad circus by a trench of burning oil

People throw belongings and lifetime’s earnings

Amongst the scattered rubbish and suitcases on the sidewalk

And then, over mournful keyboards and a slow beat, she deploys a devastating sample from Niney The Observer’s seminal reggae jam, “Blood and Fire.”

Let it burn, let it burn, let it burn, burn, burn

Blood, blood, blood, blood and fire

The contrast between Harvey’s etherial vocals and the necessarily lo-fi sample is amazing: she’s having conversations with refugees whose live are altered forever as Niney is acting as a greek chorus, and as the song progresses is gets both more beautiful, more scarey and more intense.

He turned to me and then surveyed the scene

(Let it burn, let it burn, let it burn, burn, burn)

Said war is here in our beloved city

(Blood, blood, blood, blood and fire)

(Let it burn, let it burn, let it burn, burn, burn)

(Blood, blood, blood, blood and fire)

Some dove in the river and tried to swim away

(Let it burn, let it burn, let it burn, burn, burn)

Through tons of sewage, fate written on their foreheads

(Blood, blood, blood, blood and fire)

And then at the end — never once losing the calmness she’s been singing with, and joined by the rest of her band — she sings “Let it burn, let it burn, let it burn burn burn” over and over and over and over, and you’re never quite sure if she’s giving up, giving in, or both.

“Written on the Forehead”



“Written on the Forehead” live in Sydney, 2013



“Written on the Forehead” live in Firenze, 2016



