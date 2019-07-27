Certain Songs #1594: The Pogues – “And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda”

Album: Rum, Sodomy & The Lash

Year: 1985

One of the more interesting things about Rum, Sodomy & The Lash is how it’s structured: the first side is nearly all Shane MacGowan originals (or co-writes), and the second side is nearly all covers.

Even for an Irish Folk-Punk band like the Pogues, that was kind of a risky move, but the riskiest of all was closing the album with an eight-minute dirge about the horrors of war. “And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda,” was written in 1971 by Eric Bogle, an Australian singer-songwriter who was born in Scotland. As so often happens.

But it works, at least partially because thematically, “And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda” is a companion piece to “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” only far far darker and sadder, but it mostly works because MacGowan fully inhabits the Australian soldier who narrates his life accompanied initially by Jem Finer’s lonely banjo.

Now when I was a young man I carried me pack

And I lived the free life of a rover

From the Murray’s green basin to the dusty outback

Well, I waltzed my Matilda all over

Then in 1915, my country said “son, it’s time you stopped rambling”

“There’s work to be done”

So they gave me a tin hat, and they gave me a gun

And they marched me away to the war And the band played “Waltzing Matilda”

As the ship pulled away from the Quay

And amidst all the cheers, the flag-waving and tears,

We sailed off for Gallipoli

So “Waltzing Matilda” itself — most recently put to good, if slightly anachronistic, use in the Deadwood movie — is an Australian bush ballad first written down in 1895 by the awesomely-named Banjo Peterson. There is a huge huge wikipedia page on “Waltzing Matilda” naturally, so you can dig into that if you wish, but one thing I learned is that but while I’ve always taken “Waltzing Matilda” at face value — dancing with someone named “Matilda,” it’s actually slang: “waltzing” for “traveling” and “matilda” for “bedroll.”

But, of course, when they got to Gallipoli, it was a fucking disaster, and while the narrator survives, it was at a terrible cost, both sides initially losing thousands, and then digging in for the long haul.

And those that were left, well we tried to survive

In that mad world of blood, death and fire

And for ten weary weeks I kept myself alive

Though around me the corpses piled higher

Then a big Turkish shell knocked me arse over head

And when I woke up in my hospital bed

And saw what it had done, well I wished I was dead

Never knew there was worse things than dyin’ For I’ll go no more waltzing Matilda

All around the green bush far and free

To hang tent and pegs, a man needs both leg

No more waltzing Matilda for me

By this time, Finer’s banjo has been joined by James Fearnley’s accordion, as well the rhythm section playing a slowly as possible, so you don’t miss a single word MacGowan is spitting out, the sadness and bitterness slowly growing, as the soldiers returned home.

So they gathered the crippled, the wounded, the maimed

And they shipped us back home to Australia

The legless, the armless, the blind, the insane

Those proud wounded heroes of Suvla

And as our ship pulled into Circular Quay

I looked at the place where me legs used to be

And thanked Christ there was nobody waiting for me

To grieve, to mourn, and to pity But the band played “Waltzing Matilda,”

As they carried us down the gangway

But nobody cheered, they just stood and stared

Then they turned all their faces away

And so now we’re years and years into the future, and the unnamed soldier has spent far far longer as a crippled war hero than he ever spent as a carefree rover; and now there are yearly parades to mark the occasion of Gallipoli, because it was a major event in the history of Australia, as useless fucking battles in terrible wars often are.

And so now every April, I sit on me porch

And I watch the parades pass before me

And I see my old comrades, how proudly they march

Reviving old dreams of past glories

And the old men march slowly, old bones stiff and sore

The forgotten heroes of a forgotten war

And the young people ask, what are they marching for?

And I ask myself the same question But the band plays “Waltzing Matilda”

And the old men still answer the call

But as year follows year, more old men disappear

Someday no one will march there at all

And at this point, the horns come in, and MacGowan then sings “Waltzing Matilda” itself, and it is ridiculously, insanely sad. Kassia bursts into tears every time this song comes on, and this song has been coming on for nearly 35 years, and as we all get older, it only gets sadder.

That said, I do wonder that when anybody covers this song, does the reviewer write, “And the band played ‘And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda'”?

“And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda”



