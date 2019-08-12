Certain Songs #1607: The Police – “Walking on the Moon”

Album: Reggatta de Blanc

Year: 1979

Welcome to my favorite Police song, the simple, sparse and sublime “Walking on the Moon.”

If “Message in a Bottle” made me reconsider the disinterest that had been engendered by the kind of annoying “Roxanne,” then “Walking on the Moon” was the tipping point that made me realize I was going to have to pay attention to everything they did from that moment on. Of course, saturation airplay probably helped, too: the newly-launched KKDJ played a shitload of police, as did MTV after it launched — The Police famously did one of those “I Want My MTV” ads — and KFSR in both it’s pre-and-post on-air states.

In fact it was the pre-on-air KFSR where I discovered I didn’t like Zenyatta Mondatta but did like Ghost in the Machine, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves here . . .

“Walking on the Moon” starts with the almighty Stewart Copeland twirling on his hi-hat and establishing an off-kilter beat with just his kick and rims; Sting playing a slyly hooky 3-note bassline and Andy Summers playing ghostly shimmering chords about every 10,000 years or so. Then they glide into a full-on reggae beat just in time for the first verse:

Giant steps are what you take

Walking on the moon

I hope my legs don’t break

Walking on the moon

We could walk forever

Walking on the moon

We could live together

Walking on, walking on the moon

An absolutely unabashed love song, “Walking on the Moon” also somehow invokes its title musically: it floats at 1/6th gravity the entire time, especially in between the verses and after the choruses when they revert to the opening motif and Copeland just flitters around on his hi-hats. And even on the choruses, on which you’d expect them to rock out, they continue to invoke that feeling of weightlessness while adding just a skosh of momentum.

Some may say

I’m wishing my days away

No way

And if it’s the price I pay

Some say

Tomorrow’s another day

You stay

I may as well play

At the end, Sting alternates overdubs of “keep it up” with “yo-ee-yo-yo-yo” as they all walk together over the lunar horizon, the Earth shimmering high in the sky.

While “Walking on the Moon” wasn’t as big of a song here in the States as “Message in a Bottle” was — it didn’t even chart — it was their second straight #1 in the U.K., and definitely set them up here for the successes to follow.

“Walking on the Moon” official video



“Walking on the Moon” live in New Jersey, 1980



“Walking on the Moon live in Gateshead, UK, 1982



“Walking on the Moon” live in Atlanta, 1983



“Walking on the Moon” live in Rio, 2007

