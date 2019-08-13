Certain Songs #1608: The Police – “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”

Album: Zenyatta Mondatta

Year: 1980

. . .

And then The Police became superstars in the U.S. In retrospect, I’m not really sure why it took so long, except that the U.S. was finally ready to accept “new wave” artists like The Police, and the things that helped them become major stars in the U.K. — i.e. good-looking dudes playing good-sounding songs — put them at the top of the pile.

And so Zenyatta Mondatta — which I kinda think is the weakest of all of their albums — made it to #5 on the U.S. album charts buoyed by radio play of songs like “Canary in a Coal Mine,” “When the World Is Running Down, You Make the Best of What’s Still Around,” and “Driven to Tears,” which aided and abetted the two genuine hit singles “Dee Doo Doo Doo, Dee Da Da Da” and the jailbait bait “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.”

When I was in high school in the late 70s — I graduated just a few months before Zenyatta Mondatta came out — there were always rumours of the young male coaches getting together with various female students. (And in fact, one of those coaches eventually ended up marrying a student after she graduated.) And I have to assume that my high school wasn’t really the exception, because clearly “Don’t Stand So Close” hit a chord. A kind of icky chord, but a chord nevertheless.

Either that, or “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” it was just that catchy. Could be both.

In any event, “Don’t Stand So Close” to me tells the story of a student who has a thing for her teacher, who is dealing with it poorly, to say the least, to the point where he can only plead to her:

Don’t stand, don’t stand so

Don’t stand so close to me

Don’t stand, don’t stand so

Don’t stand so close to me

It’s a great chorus, because the harmonies are just a little bit rough, and a little bit off, because if they were perfect, they wouldn’t convey any of the angst he’s feeling. In fact, one of the many many bad things about the horrid 1986 remake are the angelic harmonies.

In the end, we’re led to believe that the teacher didn’t reciprocate — unless, of course he did — but, of course everybody thinks he did anyway, leading the most infamous of Sting’s lyrics:

Loose talk in the classroom

To hurt they try and try

Strong words in the staffroom

The accusations fly

It’s no use, he sees her

He starts to shake and cough

Just like the old man in

That book by Nabokov

It’s somehow both awkward and way too on the nose, though not as on the nose as if he’d just come out and said “Lolita,” I guess. And it really didn’t matter, because they somehow made an already indelible chorus even better during the coda where Sting counterpointed the chorus with a long drawn-out “Pleeeeease donnnnnn’t stannnnnnnd soooooooooo clooooossse tooooo meeeeee”: final desperate and possibly futile cries that take the song to its fade.

