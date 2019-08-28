Certain Songs #1619: The Posies – “Dream All Day”

Album: Frosting on the Beater

A lot happened to Seattle between the release of Dear 23 in the summer of 1990 and the release of Frosting on the Beater in the spring of 1993. You might have heard about it. It was in all of the papers.

But it must have been weird for The Posies to watch their grunge peers suddenly take over the world with the guitars cranked up to eleven without sacrificing the hooks in the process. No doubt Ken Stringfellow & Jon Auer looked at each other and were all like “hey, we can do that too!” and so Frosting on the Beater — produced by Don Fleming rather than John Leckie — was the only Posies album that kinda sounded in step with the times in which it came out. Which might be why I didn’t like it nearly as much as Dear 23: while in theory I’m always gonna love pop melodies lashed to loud guitars, I’m not sure that the tunes were as distinctive as on the previous record.

But I’m probably in the minority: Frosting on the Beater was the only Posies album to garner any kind of radio airplay, and I know for a fact that it’s a lot of people’s favorite Posies album, which is fine. I just didn’t connect to as many of the songs as I did with Dear 23 or — SPOILER ALERT! — would with Amazing Disgrace, especially on the back half.

But it sure started off well, roaring out of the gate with “Dream All Day,” the guitars fuzzing and feuding and Mike Musburger’s drumming restless as all fuck, over which Jon Auer sings:

In a blackened room

Staring into space

Underneath a thousand blankets

Just to find a place

Where everything is reachable

Imagining is safe

I tried to make it so

I didn’t even know

Super nerd geek Jim always imagined that the “I tried to make it so” was a Captain Jean-Luc Picard reference, and even if they deny it, I still think it is. What was absolutely undeniable was Auer and Stringfellow’s call-and-response vocals on the title hook chorus.

I could dream all day

(I could dream all day)

I could dream all day

(I could dream all day)

I could dream all day I could dream all day

I could dream all day

Well, it starts off as a call-and-response, but the last two repetition of “I could dream all day” are pure glorious Posies harmonies, a perfect use of their calling card and not-so-secret weapon. No matter how much they made their guitars indistinguishable from what else was going on, every time Auer and Stringfellow sang together, it was glorious. Especially because they didn’t always do it: that would be a temptation, unison vocals on everything, like The Jayhawks, but instead, they deployed it pretty sparingly.

In any event, “Dream all Day” became the only Posies song that was anything resembling a hit — a radio hit which went all the way to #4 on the Modern Rock Charts and #17 on the Mainstream Rock Charts — making it the one Posies Song You Might Know If You Aren’t A Posies Fan.

“Dream All Day” Official Music Video



“Dream All Day” live at Reading, 1996



“Dream All Day” live acoustic, 2005



“Dream All Day” live in Georgia, 2016



