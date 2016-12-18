Certain Songs #733: Japandroids – “Adrenaline Nightshift”

Album: Celebration Rock

Year: 2012

Side two of Celebration Rock is perfect.

Four songs, every single one a sing-along anthem. Like “Adrenaline Nightshift,” which sounds like like it could have come from that run of singles that The Clash made between The Clash and Give ‘Em Enough Rope had Strummer & Jones deigned to write songs at that point about how fucked up they were as opposed to how fucked up the world was.

Anchored by an repeating, dancing Brian King guitar riff and drummer David Prowse alternating backbeats, rolls and stop-times just so you can tell they got the chord changes from “Sweet Jane,” the opening of “Adrenaline Nightshift” is exactly what the title promises: a fucking jolt directly to the central nervous system.

There is no high liiiiiiike this!!

Adrenaline niiiiightshift!!!

There is no high liiiiike this!!

Adrenaline niiiiiightshift!!!!

Because they’re just a guy with a guitar and a guy with drums, there aren’t any guitar solos on “Celebration Rock.” And though there are definitely guitar overdubs, they’re usually just licks and chords stacked upon the main guitars. So instead, they count upon the good old fashioned rave-up to drive their songs to the next limit.

So their interplay — how King just will just slam power chords while Prowse is barreling into a drum roll, or how Prowse will crash his cymbals to emphasize particular licks — is absolutely key. So while the musical interlude between the first chorus and last verse of “Adrenaline Nightshift” isn’t especially tricky, it’s incredibly on point and utterly thrilling.



“Adrenaline Nightshift”



