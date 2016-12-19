Certain Songs #734: Japandroids – “Younger Us”

Album: Celebration Rock

Year: 2012

Of course, one of the reasons that I like Celebration Rock so much is that its songs celebrate — both musically and lyrically — an ethos that I’ve pretty much abandoned in my real life: the 24-7 big dumb rock guy.

Whether or not I ever really was that guy is up for debate: while I was definitely relatively wild in my 20s and early 30s, I was also always working, and trying to contribute shit to the universe, whether it was on the radio, via writing, or being in a band.

Of course, one might argue those non-work things were all tied to the big dumb rock guy I liked to characterize myself as having been in my youth, as evidenced by the fact that it took me a decade to graduate from college. On the other hand, I did graduate from college, and somehow was able to dance around the minefields of my own worst behavior and end up being a relatively productive member of society.

And because of that, I tend to mythologize my youth. But, of course, I’m not the only one.

Remember when we had them all on the run

And the night we saw the midnight sun

Remember saying things like

“We’ll sleep when we’re dead”

And thinking this feeling was never gonna end

Well of course. And even more to the point:

Gimme that night you were already in bed,

Said “fuck it” got up to drink with me instead

With Brian King’s guitar set to maximum stun and David Prowse continually speeding up, “Younger Us” is the sound of youthful exuberance combined a set of lyrics that feel like almost instant nostalgia. When on the chorus King and Prowse plead “give me younger us” over and over over again, a part of me wonders, “what, you mean a couple of months ago?”

But another part of me knows that it can be over that fast.

Like, for me, the “younger us” part of my life probably ended the moment I moved away from Fresno. And that was over 20 years ago. But I probably needed that 20 years of distance to fully appreciate “Younger Us,” as for a very long time I assumed that the more responsible person I had become was a ruse, was a pose, was a temporary thing that was never going to last. Until it did.

“Younger Us”



“Younger Us” performed live in 2012



Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page