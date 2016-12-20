Certain Songs #735: Japandroids – “The House That Heaven Built”

Album: Celebration Rock

Year: 2012

It must be weird to be a young rock ‘n’ roll person in the post-rock era.

It’s weird enough for me, as I’ve based my identity around it, only to find that said identity has essentially become, well — old. Which is fine. Because so have I. 30 years ago, I was fully connected. Not so much now.

And I sure as shit understand — at least intellectually — that rock ‘n’ roll had a pretty long run there, and that the odds of a rock artist I really & truly love also being at the top of the pop culture superstructure started dying when Kurt Cobain put that bullet into his brain, and besides, the monoculture is dead anyways, so most of the time it doesn’t bother me.

But what if I was 20 years younger? Or 30 years younger? And somehow had the same tastes? You know, pretty wide-ranging, all things considered, but always circles back to people with distorted electric guitars and big drums screaming some shit or the other about their lives?

Which is how “The House That Heaven Built” starts: Brian King’s buzzsawing guitar and David Prowse just banging his floor tom as King sings:

When the soul of the city

Was laid to rest

And the nights forgotten and left for dead Oh oh oh oh OH oh oh oh!

Oh oh oh oh OHH oh oh oh! I happened on a house

Built of living light

Where everything evil disappears and dies Oh oh oh oh OH oh oh oh!

Oh oh oh oh OHH oh oh oh!

Of course, it’s both of them singing on the “oh oh oh oh uh oh oh oh!” part, and even though Celebration Rock is full of these wordless punctuations of pure joy, on “The House at Heaven Built” feels like its the most joyful, the “celebration” in Celebration Rock, and we’re only 30 seconds into it.

And when they barrel into the chorus, they’ve answered my question about being a young rocker with the only possible answer: just because this music isn’t the center of the universe anymore doesn’t make it any less powerful for the true believers, so just speed forward like it doesn’t even matter.

When they love you, and they will

(And they willllllllllll)

Tell em all they’ll love in my shadow

And if they try to slow you down

(Slow you downnnnnnnnn)

Tell em all to go to hell

After the second chorus, King plays a back-and-forth almost-a-solo-but-not-really guitar overdub with David Prowse doubling it on his drums and just for a second you can see the sainted ghosts of Johnny Ramone & Joe Strummer nod their heads in approval.

And when they reprise that break at the end while repeating the chorus over and over, I’m reminded again and again why I fell in love with not just the idea of rock ‘n’ roll, but the beautiful fury that I still think only it can create in my heart and soul.

Official Video For “The House That Heaven Built”

Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page