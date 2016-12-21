Certain Songs #736: Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”

Album: Near to The Wild Heart of Life

Year: 2017

I’ve only heard “Near to The Wild Heart of Life,” — the title track to an album that won’t even be released until next month — maybe a dozen times, but I’m pretty fucking confident that it belongs in the pantheon. Sometimes you just know, you know?

In the interviews that Brian King and David Prowse have given in the run up for this record, they’ve talked about how they’re expanding the palette of their music — bigger production, acoustic guitars, synths, etc — and the drum roll that opens “Near to The Wild Heart of Life” formally introduces that notion, rumbling up from muddy lo-fi into widescreen technicolor and coming into a full stop just before the guitars fully explode.

Maybe you can hear a synth here and there, and I haven’t as yet heard the rest of the album, but this — my friends — is pretty much more of the same, right down to the words of the chorus.

And it got me all fired up

To go far away

And make some music

From the sound of my singing, baby

OHHHHH OH, OHHHHH OH

And it got me all fired up

To go far away

And make some music

From the sound of my singing, baby

OHHHHHHH OH, OHHHHHHH OH

So I left my home

And all I had

I used to be good but now I’m bad

And so the harmonies on the OHHHHH, OH parts are more massive — children by the millions are singing now instead of children by the thousands — but David Prowse’s drum rolls at the chorus are more brain melting, too.

And the rave-up at the end is pure magic: King smashing away at his guitar and Prowse flailing away at his kit like it was old times, though in this case old times is only a half-decade ago. And if the whole album is this good, it will be a bright shining light in the midst of the darkness that I can almost guarantee will be enveloping everything.

I’m wayyyyy too old, of course, to believe that a single rock ‘n’ roll album is going to make me feel better about the overall situation of the world, but I’m not too old to think that one can’t keep me from feeling worse.

“Near to the Wild Heart of Life”



