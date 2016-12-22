Certain Songs #737: Jason & The Scorchers – “White Lies”

Album: Lost & Found

Year: 1985

Like their contemporaries Rank & File, Lone Justice and The Beat Farmers, Jason & The Scorchers were alt-country back when it was called “cowpunk,” finding shelter in the environs of college radio and alternative stations for their supercharged version of country music.

In the case of the early Jason & The Scorchers albums, “supercharged” barely even covers it, as the combination of Jason Ringenberg’s twangy sneer and Warner Hodges punk-metal guitar pyrotechnics produced songs that were equal parts catchy and combustable.

And no more so then on “White Lies,” the lead single from their debut full-length (after a couple of EPs) Lost & Found, where Ringenberg snarls over a big, distorted punkabilly riff:

Every evening when I walk through the door

I hear the same old lies that I’ve heard before:

You’re going out for the evening

Going out with a friend

Do you really want me to believe that again?

Like the best of the Scorchers songs, “White Lies” offered a chorus that was not only full of rough harmonies, but was also fun for me to randomly sing around our condo in order to annoy my roommates.

You’re telling white lies

You’re telling white lies

I can see right through that thin disguise

Can’t you tell I can tell

When you’re telling white lies?

(To be honest, the chorus of “White Lies” wasn’t the only Jason & Scorchers song I annoyed my roommates with that summer: it was also fun to randomly sing the flat way Ringenberg sang “arrrround” in the chorus of “Last Time Around.”)

After the second chorus, Hodges goes off on an extended guitar break that is half chords, half licks, half riff and all attitude before they drop back into the first verse one last time — and listen for the noise that sound like Ringenberg slapping his mic just before the last time they head into what will be a repeat of the chorus until they decide to end the song.

“White Lies”

Official video for “White Lies” (muddy sound)



“White Lies” performed live at Farm Aid, 1986

