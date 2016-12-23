Certain Songs #738: Jason & The Scorchers – “Golden Days”

Album: Halcyon Times

Year: 2010

And so it went, as it so often does, that Jason & The Scorchers made a couple of albums that didn’t quite have the same magic as their initial records, Fervor and Lost & Found, and then spent the 90’s & 00’s breaking up and reforming, releasing best-ofs, live records, solo joints, rarities albums and even the occasional studio album.

And while all of these projects — or at least the ones that crossed my path — had worthwhile music, it wasn’t until a quarter-century after I walked around the condo singing “last time arrrround” and “telling white liiiiees” in an annoying off-key twang that Jason & The Scorchers made another album I loved from start to finish.

But that’s exactly what happened with 2010’s Halcyon Times, a record where Jason Ringenberg, Warner Hodges and a pair of ringers replacing their original rhythm section kicked out a batch of songs that rivaled Lost and Found.

And smack dab in the middle was the autobiographical “Golden Days,” where Ringenberg sings wistfully about his youth without ever succumbing to nostalgia, and coming up with an incredibly catchy dual-harmony pre-chorus:

Going round (and round and round)

(And round and round and) Halcyon times

Round and round (and round and round)

(And round and round and) Halcyon times

And Warner Hodges anchors the song with a catchy riff and centers it with a disjointed solo, so at the end when Ringenberg sings that he’d do it all again, you totally believe him. If this is the last record that they ever do, it’s a fine, fitting ending for a band that never quite lived up to their considerable potential.

“Golden Days”



Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page