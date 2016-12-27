Certain Songs #741: Jason Falkner – “In Your Eyes (alt. version)”

Album: Eloquence (unreleased)

Year: 2002

This just might be peak Certain Songs right here.

Definitely on the short list of Prettiest Songs Ever Recorded, Indie Pop division, “In Your Eyes (alt. version)” is the alternative version of a song from an unreleased album that I got from Tim (I think) when he and Kirk & I used to pass around a USB drive with the latest music we’d acquired.

Even better, Jason Falkner played on the Three O’Clock’s final album, which I don’t remember liking, was a founding member of Jellyfish, who I also remember not liking (though I’d love to try them again), as well as The Grays, whom I’ve never heard.

But I really like his solo stuff!

In the case of “In Your Eyes (alt. version),” he’s mining pure pop gold from the Big Star vein: mixing a straight strummed acoustic strummed guitar from #1 Record with the soaring strings of Third as Falkner sings a sad-sounding song of complete and utter happiness.

And you want me to stayyyy longer

And the look in your eyes

Always comes as a surprise

Surrounded by those strings and a harpsichord that has wandered in, Falkner sings this gorgeously, letting his voice break into a quick falsetto on “look” and “comes,” as if to emphasize that he understands how good things are, even if he can hardly believe it.

And it only gets stronger

And this life of mine

Makes me smile sometimes

After this, the drums come slowly in, more of a whisper than a scream, however, and if anything they’re just there to underscore his wistful smile has the song slowly fades away . . .

“In Your Eyes (alt. version)”



Every Certain Song Ever

A filterable, searchable & sortable database with links to every “Certain Song” post I’ve ever written.

Check it out!

Certain Songs Spotify playlist

(It’s recommended that you listen to this on Spotify as their embed only has 200 songs.)

Support “Certain Songs” with a donation on Patreon

Go to my Patreon page