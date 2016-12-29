Certain Songs #743: The Jayhawks – “Six Pack on the Dashboard”

Album: The Jayhawks

Year: 1986

Though it took me until the early downloading days of the late ’90s to actually find it, the self-titled album by the Jayhawks (also known as The Bunkhouse Album as that’s the label it came out on) is yet another proto-Americana artifact from the mid-1980s.

More explicitly country than any of their future works, The Jayhawks gets much of its depth nearly any time that Mark Olson — who was their main songwriter at this point — and Gary Louris sing together.

Of course, those harmonies were going to come more to the forefront on their mid-1990s records, but even on early something like “Six-Pack on The Dashboard,” those harmonies end up transcending what were admittedly relatively rote lyrics, guitar parts and rhythms.

And so while the lyrics aren’t all that:

Yeah, up theres a six pack on the dashboard tonight

I get lonesome most of the time

I get to thinking about you most of the tiiiiiime

Sure, it’s casually pro drinking and driving, but his heart is broken, man!!

And none of that even matters when Louris joins Olson at the end of the verse on the word “time” as his lead guitar curlicues around the words and sweeps them into the chorus.

A straight face can’t hide, a straight face can’t hide

A straight face can’t hide, a straight face can’t hide

I’m not even sure what that means exactly — maybe that it’s easier to hide his heartbreak when he’s boozed up — but I truly love how they extend out “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiide” at the end of every line, while they add a twanging guitar to counterpoint the curlicue guitar.

It’s a patch on some of the glories they’ll hit later, but it’s also a song that’s stuck in my head since the first time I heard it.

“Six Pack on the Dashboard”



