Certain Songs #744: The Jayhawks – “Real Light”

Album: Tomorrow The Green Grass

Year: 1995

After their debut, The Jayhawks made pretty good album for Twin/Tone called The Blue Earth, and then in the wake of the No Depression mini-boom, got signed to Rick Ruben’s American label and put out the two records that are acknowledged as their masterpieces, 1992’s Hollywood Town Hall, and 1995’s Tomorrow The Green Grass.

Both albums are highly recommended, as Gary Louris — who started co-writing a lot of the songs — and Mark Olson used the bigger budget to toughen up their songs without crossing the line into over-production.

At their best, songs like “Clouds,” “Miss Williams Guitar” and of course, “Real Light,” the Jayhawks made music that both rocked and glided, never once sacrificing their melodic hearts while expertly deploying their intertwined voices at will.

So, for example, “Real Light” starts with a pair of guitars crashing into the drums and before you can catch your breath, Louris and Olson launch into the chorus.

Keep my real light shining

Keep my real light shining

As you know, I have a penchant for songs that start with the chorus, but “Real Light” has an extra trick up its sleeve, because after a couple of verses sung together, it slams back into that drums/guitar bit and into the chorus again.

Keep my real light shining

Keep my real light shining

But then, just when you expect them to go back into the verse, they extend it. And with latest band addition, Karen Grotberg joining in, they go directly to heaven, without passing “Go.”

Keep my real light shining

Shining

Shining down

Shining

Shining

Shining down

It’s transcendent and lovely and even the drums slow down for a minute to let it unfold in all of its glory, before an extremely rude guitar from Gary Louris squeaks in to ruin the mood. Which is fabulous, because it just makes the second time they do it that much more glorious.

“Real Light”

“Real Light” performed live in Germany, 1995

