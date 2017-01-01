Certain Songs #746: The Jayhawks – “Life Floats By”

Album: Smile

Year: 2000

So, in an opinion that is nearly impossible for me to defend, Smile is probably my favorite Jayhawks album.

Produced by Bob Ezrin — probably best-known as Alice Cooper’s long-time producer, but who also produced other classic classic rock like Destroyer, The Wall and Berlin — Smile ramped up the guitars and thickened the song textures to lava level, all the while adding modern touches like drum loops and synths.

The result shoulda been heresy — and some folks did (and probably do) think so — but, for whatever reason, Smile was one of my favorite albums of the early 2000s, and I’ve never really gotten enough of “Life Floats By,” the road trip from hell that sits smack dab in the center of the CD.

With the guitars fading in like a hangover that sneaks up on you and drummer Tim O’Reagan battling the drum loops by double-timing at will, “Life Floats By” is big and unsparing.

Abuse me and confuse me

But never, never, never use me

You leave me so tired

So utterly uninspired

Thunder Bay was a drag, baby

Thunder Bay was a drag, baby

But the secret, of course, is on top of all of the noisy guitars and big drums, Gary Louris sets not just one of the most melodic choruses that he’s ever written, but one of the most unflinching.

In my mind, in my soul

I never really loved you

In my mind, in my soul

I never really loved you

Kinda awful, of course. And kinda awesome. A total “go fuck yourself” that comes across like the most stirring uplifting anthem possible.

After that, they’ve made it down from Thunder Bay to Duluth, and the guitars have become progressively nastier — phasing out during the clearly punched-in bridge, soloing against each other, falling apart, crashing together, and at the end, there’s even a wah-wah solo, because why the hell not?

It’s all of a piece, somehow, anchored by that massive chorus, which I’ve never even not once gotten tired of singing as loud as possibly can whenever it comes up.

“Life Floats By”



