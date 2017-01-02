Certain Songs #747: The Jazz Butcher – “Southern Mark Smith”

Album: The Gift of Music

Year: 1983

The Jazz Butcher is the nom de tune of one Pat Fish — itself a pretty great rock’n’roll name, one of those classic British eccentrics gifted with equal parts melodic sense, freewheeling musical tastes and a taste for absurd lyrics.

Robyn Hitchcock is a definite touchpoint, because they both came from U.K. post-punk, but early on, at least, my favorite Jazz Butcher songs sounded like a mash-up of both versions of Jonathan Richman: the Velvets influenced rocker and the twee folkie. And his version of “Roadrunner” is fabulous.

So you have a song like the early single “Southern Mark Smith,” which mixes a jaunty, bouncy guitar part, a droning organ, handclaps and even a glockenspiel over which Fish sings:

Thousands of people are queueing in the rain

To meet the Pope

(Meet the Pope, meet the Pope, meet the Pope)

I wonder what they’re feeling

Well I hope its O.K. You know some people gonna call anyone a big mouth

(Big mouth, big mouth)

Yeah, well I’ll see them in the bar on a Saturday

Right now I get along, get along, get along, get along

Just like a Southern Mark Smith

Mark E. Smith was (and is, I guess) of course, the Mancunian lead singer of The Fall, who was at the height of his caustic powers in the early 1980s, and therefore well set up to be satirized. Or at least that’s my assumption, because “Southern Mark Smith” seems to be less about making fun of Mark Smith and more about great lyrics like this:

Thousands of people are queueing

For a shuttle into space

(Into space, into space, into space)

Yeah, I’m into space I think its just fantastic

Right now I’m looking around for the right words

For all you special gorgeous things

Oh, don’t you know they only make

Those pop records out of plastic?

And in the end, when it all comes together just before the fade, “Southern Mark Smith” takes on a weird sense of grandeur. And in fact, The Jazz Butcher re-recorded it for their second album, A Scandal in Bohemia — which was the first record we actually heard by them, but I’m getting ahead of myself — in a longer, bigger, and admittedly grander version that they called “Southern Mark Smith (Big Return)”.

And that version is great, too, but I really love the shorter, weirder version best.

“Southern Mark Smith”



“Southern Mark Smith (Big Return)”



“Southern Mark Smith” performed live in 2013



