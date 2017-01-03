Certain Songs #748: The Jazz Butcher – “Girlfriend”

Album: A Scandal in Bohemia

The legend goes that Jay spotted this cover in the import section at Tower and told Kirk it looked like it was something that we should playing on KFSR, and so Kirk bought it for the radio station.

And just like that, The Jazz Butcher entered our lives with A Scandal in Bohemia (named, of course, after the first of the Sherlock Holmes short stories).

And while A Scandal in Bohemia didn’t quite attain the level of consistency that they’d start deploying on later albums, it still had a couple of great great songs, most notably the classic jangle-pop of “Girlfriend.”

With a big electric guitar riffing against an acoustic guitar bed, lyrics about a love triangle (at least), and overall melancholic tilt, “Girlfriend” felt a bit like a version of the Smiths for people who didn’t like Morrissey. I mean, if you can imagine such a thing.

My best friend’s girlfriend

(Girlfriend)

I’ve got a girlfriend

And you’re somebody’s girlfriend too

(Girlfriend)

You know it only ever makes me down

Half of the time, you wanted to sing along, and the other half, you were doing the math, trying to figure out the logistics of the entanglement he was describing.

With Butch’s crew — Max Eider, David J & Owen Jones — providing the angelic “girlfriend” and mucho “ahhhhhhhhhsss” throughout, “Girlfriend” built and built getting more and more intense until Eider finished it off by attacking his guitar.

