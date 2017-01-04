Certain Songs #749: The Jazz Butcher – “Rain”

Album: The Gift of Music

Year: 1984

I don’t know if any of the 1980s Jazz Butcher albums are still in print or anything, but if so, the place to start is 1985’s The Gift of Music compilation, which collected the various singles they’d recorded over the past two years.

Nearly every song on The Gift of Music is pretty great, from the cannibalistic garage-y stomp of “Zombie Love,” & “JB v PM,” the sad hilarity of “Water” & “Drink,” and the well-placed covers of “Sweet Jane” and (especially) “Roadrunner.”

And then there’s “Rain.”

Filled with rapidly-strummed guitars and a well-placed backwards guitar spindling its way through the proceedings, “Rain” is all about the morning after a one-night stand, and features another great call-and-response chorus pitting Butch against the rest of his Sikkorskies From Hell.

(Let the rain) wash the shame away

(Let the rain) wash the shame away

(Let the rain) wash the shame away

(Let the rain) wash the shame away

With its grown-up tone, jangly guitars and pure pop hook, “Rain” — which was the b-side of their amazingly great whacked-out cover of “Roadrunner” — felt like it could have been a huge huge single, at least on college radio.

“Rain”



