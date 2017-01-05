Certain Songs #750: The Jazz Butcher – “Hard”

Album: Big Questions (Gift Of Music Volume II)

Year: 1986

The other essential Jazz Butcher compilation is 1987’s Big Questions (Gift of Music Volume II), which collected various singles and album cuts from the previous couple of years.

So while the albums from this period — Distressed Gentlefolk & Fishcoteque were spotty (though still had songs like the gorgeous jangle of “Angels”) — the singles orientation of Big Questions meant that it featured outstanding songs like the Bo Diddley pastiche “Grooving in the Bus Lane,” the weirdly sweet “Peter Lorre,” and their answer song to “Roadrunner,” the hilariously fuzzed-out “Rebecca Wants Her Bike Back.”

That last features one of my all-time favorite Jazz Butcher choruses:

And there’s no point saying

You’re “in love with the modern world”

When the streets are all filled

With those impossible red-haired girls

Sure. Better than all of that though was “Hard,” which featured one of their best transpositions of their Velvet Underground influence in service of a lyric that starts with “What has happened to my self-respect?”

Leaping out of the speakers like a lost cut from the sessions that ended up being V.U., “Hard” is all furiously strummed rhythm guitar and rumbling toms over which Pat Fish just doesn’t worry about losing his self-respect, he’s worried about evil aliens in his garbage and that cake with a snake made by Esther from Leicester.

It’s all about love of course, as they point out when they barrel into a repeated and incredibly catchy call-and-response chorus.

And it’s hard hard hard hard

To get on the train

(When you’re in love)

Yes it’s hard hard hard hard

To explain

(When you’re in love)

In the end, after several more complaints about how hard these things are, “Hard” builds into a rave-up climax with Butch and Max Eider’s guitars furiously clashing against each other over and over again until they knock each other right out of the song.

For me, “Hard” is the climax of the the early period of The Jazz Butcher — the perfect combination of Pat Fish’s way with a catchy pop song, his weird lyrical sense, and his guitar collaborations with Max Eider.

“Hard”

“Hard” Performed live on The Tube, 1986