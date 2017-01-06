Certain Songs #751: The Jazz Butcher – “New Invention”

Album: Big Planet, Scarey Planet

Year: 1989

While The Jazz Butcher had spent most of the 1980s lobbing one great single after another at a mostly shoulder-shrugging public, he (or they, whatever) hadn’t really put it all together for a full album until the decade was on the verge of collapse.

Holding together in a way that the previous albums quite hadn’t, Big Planet, Scarey Planet kicked off with the sublime “New Invention,” which settled into a mid-tempo groove on a bed of jangly guitars as Pat Fish started:

I don’t know what you think of this country

But I know what it thinks about you.

It took half a bottle and a miserable decade

Just to bring this message to you – it’s true

It’s the drumming that makes “New Invention,” in a way. After the initial mid-tempo groove, drummer Paul Mulreany does an almost stop-time backbeat with his snare and tom on the chorus, emphasizing the question being asked.

Do you need a new invention?

Are you in the right dimension?

There’s something I should mention now….

And then just when you think you’ve got it all figured out, Mulreany steps into a stately double-time, then back in to the regular beat and basically mixes it up at will as the song progresses through the next verse, and they lays back again during the extended feedback-laden with spoken word drops instrumental section.

But at the end, when Fish wants to go off on an extended rant accompanied by echoed crunchy guitar, he’s back again with the double-time, to help convey the urgency of the message.

So listen – all of these things that

You want so very badly

Are the things that I’d let

You have now and GLADLY:

Mothers with ansaphones, bloodlust and pheromones

This is an island

This is the twilight zone,

It’ll take more than a New Invention.

Like it or not you’re in this dimension.

History’s made when there’s this much tension,

Won’t you get on it now,

Show me your intention?

The little dog looked up

And saw that he was quite alone

The little dog looked up

And saw that he was quite alone

The little dog looked up

And saw that he was quite alone

The little dog looked up

And saw that he was really quite alone

And when Fish’s voice breaks at that last “alone,” Mulreany is rolling his way out of the stately double-time, back into the straight beat as the guitar waft back into dreamy mode as “New Invention” fades into the night.

“New Invention”



