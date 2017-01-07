Certain Songs #752: The Jazz Butcher – “Mr. Odd”

Album: Cult of The Basement

Year: 1990

After getting his album shit together for the first time with 1989’s Big Planet, Scarey Planet, The Jazz Butcher turned around and topped himself with my favorite of all of his long-players, 1990’s Cult of The Basement.

Despite being made in conditions which Pat Fish called “Weird shopping on bikes,” Cult of The Basement pitted big noisy rockers with fucking great titles like “Panic in Room 109” and “She’s On Drugs” — the latter of which had a near perfect chorus to match — with a few of the most beautiful songs he has ever written, like the shuffling stunning “Mr. Odd.”

With the guitars shimmering like a midnight moon in the water, “Mr Odd” also features a hypnotic open hi-hat dominating the slowly unfolding drum beat and lyrics like:

Now he’s gone off into space

He’s got a smile upon his face

As he floats into the void

He looks almost humanoid

While not sporting a traditional chorus, “Mr Odd” gets by with Fish describes his feelings about Mr. Odd with the rest of his bandmates gleefully chant his name over and over again:

Well fuck me, it’s

(Mr Odd, Mr Odd)

Ground control to

(Mr Odd, Mr Odd)

Bless my soul

(It’s Mr Odd, Mr Odd)

Share my lunch with

(Mr Odd, Mr Odd)

Add to all of this not one, but two long guitar breaks that leap directly into the shimmering moon-shaped pool making only the barest of splashes, backing vocals all over the place and all you want to do is to meet Mr. Odd to figure out how he could inspire so much weird beauty. Apparently, he was a real dude, who lived next door to their bassist, and whose last name was actually “Rodd.” Close enough for rock ‘n’ roll.

But, as I found out while researching this, you can’t, because Mr. Rodd died while they were recording the song. Meaning that he didn’t even get to hear it, which I find incredibly sad.

“Mr Odd”



“Mr Odd” performed by Pat Fish



