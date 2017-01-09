Certain Songs #754: The Jazz Butcher – “Racheland”

Album: Condition Blue

Maybe because it was his divorce album — or at least that’s how I interpret Pat Fish’s comments about the record on the Jazz Butcher website — but Condition Blue is a bit of an anomaly in The Jazz Butcher’s catalog.

Not because of the subject matter: he’d been writing about love as pain all along, but because the songs themselves are extremely long. It’s his only record where the majority of the songs are over six minutes long.

Some of the songs, like “Our Friends The Filth,” and “Shirley MacLaine,” just found a groove and rode it, piling on the verses and the guitar breaks like nobody’s business, as if the longer a song is, the more lost you can get in it.

And then there’s the sad and lovely “Racheland,” which is anchored by an echoing guitar slowly turning like a roulette wheel and a audibly shaken Fish singing:

You’re already beautiful

You don’t have to be tragic as well

Pain doesn’t suit you

Pain is contagious

Pain is alone in this deep dark well Coz these are the hardest times

These are the hardest times

These are the hardest times

These are the oddest times

These are the hardest times

These are the strangest times

These are the hardest times

We’ve seen the hardest times

And the traffic’s always bad in Racheland

In Racheland

The mood is dark and melancholic, and references to Emma Peel and the baby that Chrissie Hynde & Ray Davies had — which, talk about songwriting talent — don’t do anything to lift the mood. But what does is the slow speed up that accompanies the final lines of the song, sung with almost a resigned shrug.

She just bought a ticket to Racheland

She just booked passage to Racheland

Have you got the courage for Racheland?

Have you got the bottle for Racheland?

Are you ever coming back from Racheland?

Have I got to fetch you from Racheland?

Have you got the courage for Racheland?

Are you coming back from Racheland?

Oh Racheland

Racheland

Have you got the courage for Racheland?

And as it turns, the best way to get the courage for Racheland is to pick up your guitar and just start playing. So as the tempo gets faster and faster and faster, it’s time for the catharsis that can only come from playing your guitar louder and louder and louder.

So a wall of white noise comes up and takes over the song, until a long drum roll slams it back down and lets it fade away into the night.

