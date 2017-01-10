Certain Songs #755: The Jeff Beck Group – “Shapes of Things”

Album: Truth

Year: 1968

Together for only four months, the Jeff Beck – Jimmy Page incarnation of The Yardbirds was perhaps the single most tragically underrecorded line-up in rock history. Only three songs have emerged: “Stroll On,” which was used in Antonioni’s Blow-Up, the slight b-side “Psycho Daisies” and the undisputed classic “Happenings Ten Years Time Ago.”

But that’s it. Beck was sacked for acting out, and took the opportunity to go find himself some musicians who were as good as he was (which outside of Page, of course, wasn’t anybody else in The Yardbirds) (and I LOVE The Yardbirds, but face it, outside of their hotshot guitarists, they weren’t nearly as good as the competition), and came up with Mickey Waller, Ron Wood, and, ahem, Rod Stewart.

And while Page wasted a year trying to make something out of The Yardbirds (and was never heard from again), Beck took his ringers into the studio and came out with Truth in August of 1968.

In a lot of ways, Truth is one of the first metal albums, featuring superamplified blues-based riffs, big drum parts and one helluva of a screaming singer in Mr. Stewart.

The new approach is evident from the opening number, their cover of The Yardbirds psychedelic classic, “Shapes of Things.”

On the original song, the rhythm guitar is all stabby as Beck’s lead guitar endlessly swirls around it until it swoops in for the solo, which gets in and out in a hail of feedback. On the remake, Beck is laying back some, because Wood and Waller are swinging with an almost lackadaisical groove. And while Relf was stabbing along with his band, Stewart is playing around with the melody throughout, completely in control, tossing in extra words and injections

When it’s time for Beck’s solo, at first they play it straight, but after a breakdown, Waller embarks on a series of drum rolls that Beck speeds across like a barrel-walker across a roiling river.

“We got this” is what they’re all saying. And it’s hard not to believe them.

